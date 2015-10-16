Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia may use its ships in the Mediterranean Sea to fire missiles at Islamic State militants in Syria, a senior Russian military officer told a newspaper on Friday.
Russia has previously launched cruise missiles at the militants from the Caspian Sea flying over Iran and Iraq. When asked if it might launch similar attacks from the Mediterranean if necessary, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily: "Without doubt." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BEIJING, March 25 China's C919 passenger jet, the symbol of its lofty aviation ambitions, has passed a major technical assessment, and has moved closer to its first flight, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.