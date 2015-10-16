MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia may use its ships in the Mediterranean Sea to fire missiles at Islamic State militants in Syria, a senior Russian military officer told a newspaper on Friday.

Russia has previously launched cruise missiles at the militants from the Caspian Sea flying over Iran and Iraq. When asked if it might launch similar attacks from the Mediterranean if necessary, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily: "Without doubt." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)