MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian planes carried out 33 sorties and hit 49 Islamic State targets over the past 24 hours, news agency Interfax reported on Monday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry said that targets were located in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Idlib, Latakia and Hama. It added that a command point of the Nusra Front was destroyed in the Idlib province. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)