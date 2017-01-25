MOSCOW Jan 25 Six long-range Russian bombers struck Islamic State targets in Syria's Deir al-Zor province on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

TASS said the planes had taken off from Russian territory to launch the latest in several strikes on militants in the same area in recent days. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)