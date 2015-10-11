Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's air force flew 64 sorties over Syria in the last 24 hours, destroying Islamic State positions, training camps and ammunition dumps, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
A total of 63 air strikes destroyed 53 fortified positions in Syria's Hama, Lattakia, Idlib and Raqqa provinces, the defence ministry said.
Russian military officials also held a second video conference with counterparts from the United States to discuss safe flight operations over Syria, the ministry said, following earlier discussions on Saturday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Thomas)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.