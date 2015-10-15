(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's air force hit 32 Islamic
State positions in Syria over the past 24 hours, reducing the
intensity of its air campaign to focus on new targets as
militants regroup on the ground, the Russian defence ministry
said on Thursday.
Russia has been increasing its number of daily attacks over
the last two weeks, reaching a peak of 88 sorties against 86
targets on Tuesday, destroying ammunition stores, field
positions and tanks captured from the Syrian army.
"The intensity of our military aviation operations decreased
slightly in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in a
statement. "As a result of active offensive operations by the
Syrian armed forces, the frontline with the terrorists is
changing."
The ministry said air force jets used KAB-500 precision
guided bombs to destroy a firing position in Damascus province
equipped with an Osa surface-to-air missile system, know by the
NATO code name SA-8 Gecko.
Other targets were hit in Syria's western Idlib, Hama and
Aleppo provinces as well as the Deir Ez-Zor region in the east
of the country, it said.
Russia says its objective it to help fight Islamic State
militants.
But Russian jets have supported a campaign of ground attacks
by Syrian troops and their allies over the last week in areas of
western Syria that are crucial to the survival of President
Bashar al-Assad's and held by rebel groups other than Islamic
State.
Backed by Russian air support, the Syrian army launched a
dawn offensive on rebel-held towns north of the city of Homs
earlier on Thursday.
The defence ministry said SU-34, SU-24M and SU-25 fighter
jets carried out 33 sorties over the past 24 hours.
