(Updates with quotes, details)
SOCHI, Russia Nov 15 Russia launched
coordinated missile strikes against rebels in Syria on Tuesday
and Moscow for the first time used its only aircraft carrier in
combat, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
Shoigu said a frigate had fired cruise missiles, jets from
the Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia's sole aircraft carrier, had been
involved in action, and missiles had been loosed from a mobile
land-based missile system inside Syria.
Reporting to President Vladimir Putin in southern Russia,
Shoigu said Russia had targeted sites associated with Islamic
State and the Nusra Front, which has changed its name to Fateh
al-Sham, in the Homs and Idlib provinces.
"We carried out exhaustive advance research on all targets,"
said Shoigu. "We are talking about warehouses with ammunition,
terrorist training centres ... and factories."
Shoigu said the strikes would continue. He made no mention
of Aleppo, where a civil defence official and a resident said
air strikes had struck several districts in the rebel-held east
of the city for the first time in weeks.
Syrian state television said Syria's air force carried out
strikes on Aleppo on Tuesday. Russia says its air force is for
now honouring a unilateral moratorium on hitting rebel targets
inside Aleppo.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Sochi and Katya Golubkoba in
Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)