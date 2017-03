MOSCOW Nov 18 The Russian air force on Wednesday conducted a 'mass strike' against Islamic State targets across Syria using long-range bombers and cruise missiles, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

He said targets in Syria's Raqqa, Idlib, and Deir al-Zor provinces had been struck. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)