MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's air force flew 82 sorties against 204 targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, RIA news agency is citing the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The strikes hit targets in Syria's Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama and Homs provinces, the ministry said, according to the news agency. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)