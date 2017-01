SOCHI, Russia Nov 15 Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had launched new missile strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria, using missiles and jets flying from the country's only aircraft carrier.

Shoigu, speaking to President Vladimir Putin in southern Russia, said the strikes would continue. He made no mention of Aleppo. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Sochi and Katya Golubkoba in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)