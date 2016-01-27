(Adds background, detail)
MOSCOW Jan 27 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid
al-Moualem will head a government delegation at peace talks with
the country's opposition later this week, Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.
Preparations for the latest efforts to end Syria's
five-year-old civil war have been plagued by complications,
including a dispute over who should represent the opposition.
United Nations special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura on
Tuesday sent out invitations to the talks, which are due to
begin in Geneva on Jan 29, without revealing who would take
part.
There was no mention of al-Moualem's role in the
negotiations on Syrian state media.
"An invitation from de Mistura was sent to Walid al-Moualem
as head of the government delegation," Gatilov was quoted as
saying by Interfax news agency.
Russia has close ties with the Syrian government and opposes
calls from the United States and Western powers for its regional
ally, President Bashar al-Assad, to step down.
Al-Moualem last met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
in Moscow in November to discuss efforts to end the war.
