UPDATE 2-U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
April 10 Trucking and logistics companies Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday asked his foreign ministry to intensify Russia's role in brokering a peace deal in Syria.
Putin ordered the Russian military to begin a withdrawal from Syria and said their work in the country had created the necessary conditions for the peace process.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the missile strike on Syria carried out by the United States was a aggressive act against a sovereign state and violated international law.