MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia is in favour of continuing contacts between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an effort to reach a deal over the Syrian city of Aleppo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

But he said the prospects for an agreement were unclear: "As previously, there are more questions than answers." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)