MOSCOW, April 7 U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian
air base are unlikely to halt U.S. Secretary of state Rex
Tillerson's planned visit to Moscow next week, the head of the
Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs
committee said on Friday.
"I don't think this will impact Tillerson's visit, we need
to restore dialogue. We should welcome Tillerson, exchange views
and try and talk sense into Washington," Leonid Slutsky told the
Russia 24 television channel, Interfax reported.
"That's much better than hiding behind walls."
Tillerson is due to visit Russia for talks next week.
The United States on Friday fired dozens of cruise missiles
at a Syrian air base from which it said a deadly chemical
weapons attack was launched this week. Russian President
Vladimir Putin has called the action "aggression against a
sovereign nation" on a "made-up pretext".
