MOSCOW, April 7 U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base are unlikely to halt U.S. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson's planned visit to Moscow next week, the head of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee said on Friday.

"I don't think this will impact Tillerson's visit, we need to restore dialogue. We should welcome Tillerson, exchange views and try and talk sense into Washington," Leonid Slutsky told the Russia 24 television channel, Interfax reported.

"That's much better than hiding behind walls."

Tillerson is due to visit Russia for talks next week.

The United States on Friday fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the action "aggression against a sovereign nation" on a "made-up pretext". (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Osborn)