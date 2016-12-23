MOSCOW Dec 23 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
gave an update on the investigation into the killing of the
Russian ambassador in Ankara in a phone conversation with
President Vladimir Putin on Friday which also covered the Syrian
crisis, the Kremlin said.
The envoy, Andrei Karlov, was shot dead on Monday by an
assassin who shouted "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo".
He was buried with military honours in Moscow on Thursday.
"The President of Turkey informed Vladimir Putin about how
the investigation of the murder of the Russian ambassador to
Turkey was going," the Kremlin said in a statement.
"The close cooperation between Russian and Turkish law
enforcement and special services was noted," it said.
On the Syrian crisis, the two men expressed satisfaction
with the end of the operation in Aleppo.
"This has meant that favourable conditions have been created
to start the peace process, assuming there will be a cessation
of hostilities across the whole territory of Syria and a
transition to a political settlement," it said.
Russian news agencies reported earlier on Friday that one
Russian military police battalion, fully staffed with contract
service members, had been deployed from the Hmeimim air base in
Syria to Aleppo.
The battalion will help local officials with law
enforcement, the defence ministry was quoted as saying by RIA
news agency.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Richard Balmforth)