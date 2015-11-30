PARIS Nov 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had received more information showing that Islamic State oil was going via Turkey and that Turkey's downing of a Russian plane was dictated by a desire to defend those oil supplies.

Putin said at a global climate conference in Paris that the downing of the plane was a "huge mistake" and that he had not met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a summit in Paris on Monday. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)