PARIS Nov 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Monday that Russia had received more information showing
that Islamic State oil was going via Turkey and that Turkey's
downing of a Russian plane was dictated by a desire to defend
those oil supplies.
Putin said at a global climate conference in Paris that the
downing of the plane was a "huge mistake" and that he had not
met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a summit in Paris
on Monday.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)