MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday Moscow would welcome a Turkish defence ministry delegation to discuss avoiding any "misunderstandings" in Syria where Russia and a coalition of Western and Middle Eastern allies carry out rival air strikes.

NATO on Tuesday rejected Moscow's explanation that its warplanes violated the air space of alliance member Turkey at the weekend by mistake.

