MOSCOW, April 21 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would meet in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on May 3 to discuss the Syria situation, the RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)