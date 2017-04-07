MOSCOW, April 7 Russia wants an emergency
meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss U.S. missile
strikes on Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday,
describing the action as "thoughtless".
The ministry said in a statement that Russia was also
suspending a Syrian air safety agreement with the United States,
saying:
"This is not the first time the United States has resorted
to such a thoughtless step, which merely exacerbates existing
problems and threatens global security."
Russia has dismissed Western accusations against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad who Washington says was responsible
for a chemical gas attack that left scores dead in the Syrian
province of Idlib.
The foreign ministry said it was clear that the U.S. missile
strikes were prepared before the Idlib incident.
