(Corrects day to Tuesday)

MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed a peace plan for Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in a telephone call on Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry said in statement.

It also said that Lavrov informed Kerry that a U.S. decision to ease some restrictions on arming Syrian rebels may lead to more casualties.