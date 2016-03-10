MOSCOW, March 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry noted the need to deepen further Russian-American coordination on Syrian ceasefire in a phone call on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov also drew Kerry's attention to the need to end a "Western anti-Russian media campaign," the ministry added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Roche)