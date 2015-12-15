MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian and United States military chiefs discussed air space cooperation over Syria in a telephone call on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and practical aspects of cooperation between the Russian Air Force and the U.S.-led air coalition against ISIS," the RIA agency cited the ministry as saying, using an acronym for Islamic State.

