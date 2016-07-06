(Adds detail, context)
MOSCOW, July 6 Russia said on Wednesday that
President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama
confirmed in a phone call that both countries were ready to
increase coordination of military action in Syria.
Relations between Russia and the United States have been
strained by disagreements over the conflict in Syria, where
Moscow and Washington are backing opposing sides in the civil
war.
The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin had used the call
to urge Obama to aid the separation of the "moderate" opposition
in Syria from the Nusra Front and other "extremist" groups.
It said the phone call took place on the initiative of
Russia and that both sides had also stressed the importance of
United Nations-brokered peace talks restarting.
Aside from Syria, the Kremlin statement said Putin and Obama
discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine conflicts.
Putin reiterated the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine must
be fulfilled by Kiev and said Russia wanted a peace process over
Nagorno-Karabakh to progress.
There was no immediate comment from Washington on the
Putin-Obama phone call.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)