MOSCOW, April 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone
on Saturday about the situation in Syria after the U.S. strikes
on a Syrian air base, the Russian ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov pointed out that "an attack on a country whose
government fights terrorism only plays into the hands of
extremists, creates additional threats to regional and global
security," the Russian ministry said.
He also told Tillerson that assertions that the Syrian
military used chemical weapon in Idlib province on April 4 do
not correspond to reality, the ministry added.
It said Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart agreed to continue
discussions on Syria in person. Tillerson is expected in Moscow
for talks with Russian officials next week.
