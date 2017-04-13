MOSCOW, April 13 Russia and the United States have a shared understanding that U.S. air strikes on Syria should not be repeated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moualem in Moscow on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported.

He said this was "concluded" during Wednesday's visit of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Richard Lough)