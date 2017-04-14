(Adds U.S. State Department statement)
MOSCOW, April 13 Russia and the United States
have a shared understanding that U.S. air strikes on Syria
should not be repeated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
told his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moualem in Moscow on
Thursday, Interfax news agency reported.
He said this was "concluded" during Wednesday's visit of
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow.
But in Washington, the U.S. State Department said Tillerson
did not eliminate the possibility the United States may
undertake future strikes.
"The secretary explained there were no subsequent targets
after the missile strike, but he did not rule out any future
action," State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a
statement.
"He stressed that Russia is in a position to use its
influence over the Assad regime to ensure it is never again
necessary for the U.S. to act," Toner said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Lesley Wroughton
