MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia is concerned by U.S. statements about a "Plan B" for Syria if a proposed ceasefire fails, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.

"U.S. statements on the availability of some Plan B give rise to concern. We know nothing about it," Bogdanov was cited as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)