LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia is concerned by U.S. statements about a "Plan B" for Syria if a proposed ceasefire fails, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.
"U.S. statements on the availability of some Plan B give rise to concern. We know nothing about it," Bogdanov was cited as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.