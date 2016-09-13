MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia called on the United
States on Tuesday to influence some of the armed groups in Syria
refusing to stop fighting government troops, saying their
actions hamper joint efforts by Moscow and Washington to launch
a peace process in this country.
"We strongly call on all those who have influence on these
ceasefire violators, first and foremost the American side, to
finally deal with their clients," Russia's Foreign Ministry said
in a statement.
"One should not allow their expected provocative actions to
derail a chance for a turn to a political resolution of the
Syrian crisis."
Some of these groups openly say they do not want to
dissociate themselves from Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known
as the Nusra Front, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)