MOSCOW, Sept 14 The head of Russia's ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria will talk to his counterpart at a U.S. facility in Jordan later on Wednesday about extending the Syrian ceasefire, Viktor Poznikhir, a military official, told Russian news agencies.

He was also cited as saying that the two men would discuss Washington's fulfilment of its side of the Russo-American brokered agreement around the truce.

Separately, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian military as saying the Syrian army was ready to undertake a staged withdrawal from the Castello road near Aleppo at the same time as opposition forces from 0900 on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)