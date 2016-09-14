UPDATE 1-Boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists reported missing off Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday.
MOSCOW, Sept 14 The head of Russia's ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria will talk to his counterpart at a U.S. facility in Jordan later on Wednesday about extending the Syrian ceasefire, Viktor Poznikhir, a military official, told Russian news agencies.
He was also cited as saying that the two men would discuss Washington's fulfilment of its side of the Russo-American brokered agreement around the truce.
Separately, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian military as saying the Syrian army was ready to undertake a staged withdrawal from the Castello road near Aleppo at the same time as opposition forces from 0900 on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.