Trump says new order on refugees is not a Muslim ban
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump said on Saturday his executive order curbing immigration into the United States was not a ban on Muslims and was working out well.
MOSCOW, Sept 29 The failure by the United States to separate Syrian moderate opposition groups from terrorists is blocking the entire package of agreements reached by the International Syria Support Group, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Thursday.
There is a trend for cooperation with Turkey on Syria to be "constructive" now that Moscow and Ankara are mending their ties, the spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying. "If need be, joint actions are possible," she said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the importance of the NATO alliance and vowed to work more closely together to combat terrorism and militancy, the two leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday.
Jan 28 Yemen is "dismayed" by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ban its citizens from traveling to the United States, saying that the country was a victim of attacks itself, an official said on Saturday.