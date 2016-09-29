MOSCOW, Sept 29 The failure by the United States to separate Syrian moderate opposition groups from terrorists is blocking the entire package of agreements reached by the International Syria Support Group, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Thursday.

There is a trend for cooperation with Turkey on Syria to be "constructive" now that Moscow and Ankara are mending their ties, the spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying. "If need be, joint actions are possible," she said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)