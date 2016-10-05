MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

The two also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine and on cooperation in the United Nations Security Council on North Korea, the ministry said, adding that the conversation had been held at the request of the U.S. side.

