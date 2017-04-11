MOSCOW, April 11 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem will travel to Moscow soon on an official visit, the RIA news agency cited the Syrian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Tuesday.

Talks will focus on U.S. allegations of a poison gas attack in Syria's Idlib province and the subsequent U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base, the ambassador was cited as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)