MOSCOW, Sept 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday it had told the United States to rein in the Syrian opposition and make sure it did not launch a new offensive which Moscow warned would be met with full force by the Syrian army.

The ministry said in a statement it had told Washington about a concentration of militants in the north of Hama province and about what it said looked like possible attempts to launch an offensive.

"The Russian side has asked American colleagues to exert their influence over the leadership of the opposition to restrain them from taking any ill-advised action and has told them of the intention of the Syrian army command to take the necessary proportionate retaliatory measures in the event of an attack." (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Ireland)