UPDATE 6-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
MOSCOW Dec 5 A Russian Su-33 warplane crashed while landing on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing a statement from the Russian defence ministry.
The pilot ejected from the plane and is safe, the defence ministry was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.