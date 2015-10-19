(Adds more quotes, background and details)
DUBAI Oct 19 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Monday that Iran's military role in Syria
stopped it from being able to play a role in peacemaking efforts
in the conflict there.
Speaking at a joint news conference with German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Jubeir repeated Riyadh's view
that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is supported by Iran,
had to leave power if peace was to be achieved.
"The question is: what must Iran do to be part of the
solution in Syria? The answer is very simple:
"It has to withdraw from Syria and it has to stop supplying
weapons to Bashar al-Assad's regime and it has to withdraw the
Shi'ite militias that it sent ... and then it can have a role,"
Jubeir said, adding that Iran was now an "occupier of Arab lands
in Syria".
Saudi Arabia believed Assad must step down as soon as a
transitional body was set up in line with the Geneva peace talks
of 2012, he said.
"After the formation of this governmental body, President
Assad must step down. If it is a matter of months, two or three
months or less, that is not important. But Assad has no future
in Syria," Jubeir said according to an Arabic translation of his
comments made in English at the news conference.
The idea that Assad might stay until elections were held and
that he could participate in these elections had no prospect, he
added.
Tehran has armed the Syrian government and, by backing
Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, helped Assad combat rebels seeking
to end his rule in the four-year-old conflict.
Jubeir said he hoped Iran would stop interfering in the
affairs of regional countries, like Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and
Yemen.
"We are determined to confront any Iranian moves and we will
do everything we can with what we have in political, economic
and military means to protect our lands and people."
(Reporting by Dubai bureau; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)