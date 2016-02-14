CAIRO Feb 14 Saudi Arabia confirmed late on
Saturday it would send aircraft to NATO-member Turkey's Incirlik
air base for the fight against Islamic State militants.
Brigadier General Ahmed al-Assiri told pan-Arab Al Arabiya
television that the kingdom was committed to stepping up the
fighting against Islamic State and that the move was part of
those efforts.
Saudi Arabia has resumed its participation in air strikes
against Islamic State in recent weeks and U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter on Thursday welcomed its commitment to expand its
role.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Yeni
Safak newspaper on Saturday that Saudi had carried out
inspections at the air base in preparation to sending aircraft.
(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by
Mary Milliken)