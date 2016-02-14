(Adds comment by Saudi official on ground troops)
CAIRO Feb 14 Saudi Arabia confirmed late on
Saturday it sent aircraft to NATO-member Turkey's Incirlik air
base for the fight against Islamic State militants.
Brigadier General Ahmed al-Assiri, adviser in the office of
Saudi Arabia's minister of defence, told pan-Arab Al Arabiya
television that the kingdom was committed to stepping up the
fighting against Islamic State and that the move was part of
those efforts.
He also said that the current presence in the air base was
limited to aircraft and no ground troops had been sent.
"What is present now is aircraft that are part of the Saudi
Arabian forces," Assiri said in response to a question on
whether ground troops were included.
Saudi Arabia has resumed its participation in air strikes
against Islamic State in recent weeks and U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter on Thursday welcomed its commitment to expand its
role.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Yeni
Safak newspaper on Saturday that Saudi Arabia had carried out
inspections at the air base in preparation to sending aircraft.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by
Mary Milliken and Matthew Lewis)