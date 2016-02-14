(Adds comment by Iranian commander, Saudi foreign minister)
RIYADH Feb 14 Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that
any move to deploy Saudi special forces into Syria would depend
on a decision by the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State
insurgents.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday he expected
both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to send special
operations forces to Syria to help local opposition fighters in
their campaign to retake the city of Raqqa, Islamic State's de
facto capital in Syria.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed it had sent aircraft to
NATO-member Turkey's Incirlik air base for the fight against
Islamic State militants.
"The Kingdom's readiness to provide special forces to any
ground operations in Syria is linked to a decision to have a
ground component to this coalition against Daesh (Islamic State)
in Syria - this U.S.-led coalition - so the timing is not up to
us," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news
conference with his Swiss counterpart in Riyadh.
"With regards to timing of the mission or size of troops,
this has yet to be worked out," he added.
Major powers agreed in Munich on Friday to a pause in combat
in Syria, but Russia pressed on with bombing in support of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, its ally. Assad has promised
to fight until he regains full control of the country.
U.S. President Barack Obama has ruled out sending U.S.
ground troops to Syria. But Turkey said that both Ankara and
Riyadh would support a coalition ground operation.
However, the head of air defence forces in Iran, which along
with Russia is the main supporter of Assad, said any
interference without Syrian consent would fail.
"Syria is a big country... which has been fighting
terrorists for five years. Any presence there without
coordination with that country's government will only lead to a
defeat and a fiasco," Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili told
Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Iran "will spare no effort to provide Syria with advisory
assistance in the air defence field" if asked, Esmaili added.
Despite the territorial advances made in recent weeks by
Assad's forces, backed by Russian air strikes and military
assistance by Iran, Jubeir said he did not believe the Syrian
president would survive. "Now, he asked for Russia's help and it
will fail in saving Bashar al-Assad," he said.
Separately, Jubeir said Switzerland would handle Saudi
Arabia's consular affairs in Iran and facilitate Iranian
pilgrims coming to the kingdom, following Riyadh's decision to
cut diplomatic ties with Tehran.
Relations worsened between the regional arch-rivals over
Saudi Arabia's Jan. 2 execution of a prominent Saudi Shi'ite
cleric. That led Iranian protesters to storm Saudi diplomatic
missions in Iran, after which Riyadh severed relations.
Jubeir said there was no need for mediation in the rift,
citing what he described as Iran's long pattern of interference
in regional conflicts.
The Islamic Republic said last week that Tehran and Riyadh
must overcome their strained relations and work for stability in
Syria and the Middle East.
