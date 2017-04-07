DUBAI, April 7 Saudi Arabia said on Friday it
"fully supports" U.S. strikes on military targets in Syria,
saying it was a "courageous decision" by President Donald Trump
in response to the use of chemical weapons against civilians.
"A responsible source at the foreign ministry expressed the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's full support for the American military
operations on military targets in Syria, which came as a
response to the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons against
innocent civilians...," a statement carried by state news agency
SPA said.
The statement praised what it described as "the courageous
decision" by Trump and said it holds the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad responsible for the military strikes.
