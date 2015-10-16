WASHINGTON Oct 16 The United States suspects the plane that Turkey shot down on Friday was a Russian drone aircraft, a U.S. official told Reuters, cautioning that the information was still preliminary.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details.

Turkey's military said Turkish warplanes shot down an aircraft of unidentified nationality in Turkish air space near the Syrian border on Friday after issuing three warnings to it. (Reporting by Phil Stewart)