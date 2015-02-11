* Hezbollah take on big role in fighting - rights
observatory
* South seen as last major foothold for non-jihadist rebels
* Insurgent presence poses a threat to Damascus
By Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT/AMMAN, Feb 11 Syrian government forces
and their Lebanese Shi'ite allies took new ground in a major
offensive in southern Syria on Wednesday, pressing a campaign
against insurgents posing one of the biggest remaining threats
to Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the
conflict, said the attacking forces spearheaded by Hezbollah had
taken several hilltops and villages, and Syrian state television
reported advances on Wednesday. A spokesman for a rebel group
said they had lost ground, but described it as insignificant.
The south is the last notable foothold of the mainstream,
non-jihadist opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, who has
consolidated control over much of western Syria after almost
four years of civil war.
Al Qaeda's Syrian arm, the Nusra Front, is also active in
the south, which stretches up to the frontiers with Jordan and
Israel, while rival Islamic State jihadists control much of the
north and east of the country.
With diplomacy going nowhere, the new offensive appears to
reflect government confidence in its ability to defeat its
enemies in battle. A senior U.S. military official said last
week that the Syrian conflict was now "trending in the Assad
regime's favour".
U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura met Assad in Damascus on
Wednesday to discuss his proposal for a ceasefire in the
northern city of Aleppo, but that initiative is effectively
frozen, Western diplomats say.
Sources on both sides of the southern battlefront said the
offensive aimed to shield the capital Damascus, a short drive to
the north. The insurgents had made significant gains in the
south in recent months, taking several military bases.
"DEFENCE LINE"
"The regime wants to lay down a defence line around
Damascus," said the rebel, Abu Gaiath, spokesman for the Alwiyat
Seif al-Sham group, part of the "Southern Front" rebel alliance
that has received support from states opposed to Assad.
Speaking via the Internet from inside Syria, he said his
group had a battalion deployed in the battle.
Southern Front spokesman Issam al-Rayes said government
forces suffered heavy losses but they appeared determined to
continue the advance. "The shelling is extremely heavy, their
losses are major but they are not stopping. For us in this case
the policy of holding ground is not a successful one."
Syrian state TV broadcast live from Deir al-Adas, a town
some 30 km (19 miles) south of Damascus that it said had been
captured. The sound of artillery being fired could be heard. The
nearby town of Deir Maker was also taken, state TV said.
"We were able to liberate this town, and, God willing, the
rest of the towns will be liberated," said a Syrian military
officer interviewed on state TV from Deir al-Adas.
Media close to the Syrian government and Hezbollah said the
operation had been several weeks in the planning.
Hezbollah, a powerful Shi'ite Islamist group backed by Iran,
has offered crucial military support to the Syrian government
during the civil war, which has killed around 200,000 people.
"This is the biggest offensive so far," said Assad Zoubi, a
defected Syrian army colonel based in Jordan's capital Amman who
is affiliated with the Southern Front groups. "Their aim is to
move towards and recapture the strategic Tel Hara which the
rebels took nearly six months ago," he said.
The southern rebels have received aid including what they
describe as small amounts of military support through an
operations room based in Jordan, a staunch U.S. ally determined
to keep its Syrian frontier safe from jihadists.
