UPDATE 2-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
BEIRUT, March 29 Spillways at the Tabqa Euphrates dam are functioning normally after engineers carried out repairs, a media official with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia, which is trying to capture the dam from Islamic State, said on Wednesday.
Islamic State warned on Sunday that the dam was at risk of collapse because it had been damaged by air strikes, and on Monday the SDF paused its assault, which was staged from the northern bank of the Euphrates where the spillways are located.
The SDF and the U.S.-led coalition have said the dam is not in danger. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, led by property shares, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and unveiled plans for shrinking its balance sheet.
DUBAI, June 15 Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.