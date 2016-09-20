WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The United States is
"outraged" by reports that a humanitarian aid convoy was bombed
near Aleppo, Syria, on Monday and Washington will reassess
future cooperation with Russia, a U.S. State Department
spokesman said.
"The destination of this convoy was known to the Syrian
regime and the Russian federation and yet these aid workers were
killed in their attempt to provide relief to the Syrian people,"
State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
"The United States will raise this issue directly with
Russia. Given the egregious violation of the Cessation of
Hostilities we will reassess the future prospects for
cooperation with Russia," Kirby said.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney)