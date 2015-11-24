BRUSSELS Nov 24 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg offered support for Ankara on Tuesday after Turkey
shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border and rejected
any suggestion that the incident happened outside of Turkey's
borders.
Asked if there was any possibility that the plane was
actually shot down inside Syria, Stoltenberg said: "The allied
assessments that we have are consistent with the information we
have from Turkey," he told a news conference.
"We stand in solidarity with Turkey and support the
territorial integrity of our NATO ally," Stoltenberg said.
