WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. military said on Saturday coalition forces had halted an air strike south of Deir-al-Zor, Syria, on Saturday after Russian officials said the targeted personnel and vehicles may have been part of the Syrian military.

The strike was in an area the coalition had attacked in the past, and coalition members had informed their Russian counterparts before it began, the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement.

It was issued after Russia and a war monitoring group said U.S.-led coalition jets bombed a Syrian army position near Deir al-Zor airport on Saturday, killing dozens of Syrian soldiers. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Paul Simao)