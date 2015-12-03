BEIRUT Dec 3 War planes from a U.S-led
coalition carried out overnight strikes on oil-producing areas
in an Islamic State-held part of eastern Syria, a group
monitoring the war said on Thursday, after Britain said it had
started raids for the first time.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights did not identify the
war planes as British but said coalition jets launched raids on
Jafra, Tanak and al-Omar areas in Deir al-Zor province.
The British Ministry of Defence said on its Twitter feed
that British jets had hit al-Omar oil fields as part of the
campaign against Islamic State.
The Observatory, which tracks the conflict using sources on
the ground, said there were so far no details about any
casualties.
