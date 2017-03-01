MOSCOW, March 1 Syrian peace talks involving the
armed opposition and Russia, Iran and Turkey are scheduled to
take place in Kazakhstan on March 14, Russian news agencies
reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the talks.
There was no immediate mention of the Syrian government's
involvement and another source told agencies the meeting would
be a technical one.
Russia says it believes that previous talks held in Astana,
the capital of Kazakhstan, helped jump start United Nations-led
peace negotiations in Geneva.
The ceasefire has been repeatedly violated however, while
the war against jihadist groups such as Islamic State - which
are not included under the ceasefire - has raged on.
