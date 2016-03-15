(Adds quotes from UN spokesman, Qadri Jamil)

By Tom Miles

GENEVA, March 15 Syria's opposition are "not against" direct talks with the Damascus government, Salim al-Muslat, a spokesman for the main Syrian opposition alliance in Geneva said on Tuesday.

Muslat was speaking shortly before negotiators for the main opposition High Negotiations Committee met U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura for the first time in what is expected to be a 10-day round of indirect "proximity talks" between the warring sides.

"We are not against direct talks, but you know de Mistura decided to start with indirect talks," Muslat said.

He expected de Mistura to switch to a format of direct talks at a later stage, but said that would be up to de Mistura. The U.N. mediator has said he plans to have three rounds of talks, culminating in a clear roadmap for the path ahead.

U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said it had been de Mistura's decision to hold talks in an indirect format.

"When he feels the time is ripe for direct talks, he will be happy to arrange direct talks," Fawzi said.

De Mistura has said the "proximity" format gives him a lot of flexibility to shuttle between the two warring parties and to consult others on the sidelines.

"As long as we have a solution, as long as we have relief for our people we don't mind what form the negotiation is," Muslat said.

De Mistura met a Syrian women's group on Sunday, the government delegation on Monday and the HNC delegation on Tuesday. On Wednesday he will meet a group of about eight other Syrian activists including Qadri Jamil, a representative of the Syrian People's Front opposition group.

But Syrian Kurdish representatives, considered part of a terrorist faction by Turkey, are still "banned" from the U.N. talks, although they will be involved at a later stage, Jamil told Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ed Osmond)