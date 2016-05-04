BERLIN May 4 Syrian opposition figure Riad Hijab, speaking before talks on the Syria crisis with German and French foreign ministers and the U.N.'s Syria envoy, said that a general ceasefire was needed across the country, rather than one limited to specific areas.

The current formula was not working, said Hijab, adding that the opposition had reached a dead end with President Bashar al-Assad in talks aimed at bringing at end to the war in Syria.

"There needs to be an agreement according to U.N. Security Council resolution 2268 that includes all Syrian areas where moderate opposition exists," he said before the talks in Berlin.

He said the opposition wanted a new initiative that set a clear timetable for a transition without the Syrian presdient and his supporters.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)