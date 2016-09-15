UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
MOSCOW, Sept 15 A new round of talks between Syria's opposition and government could take place at the end of September, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
MIAMI, Jan 27 Two Florida ports have canceled plans to sign cooperation pacts with Communist-ruled Cuba after state Governor Rick Scott threatened to cancel their funding if they did business with the "Cuban dictatorship."