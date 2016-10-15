LAUSANNE, Switzerland Oct 15 U.S.-led talks on
the Syria conflict in Lausanne on Saturday had a good consensus
on a number of possibilites that could lead to a ceasefire in
Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.
Kerry added to reporters, however, that there were some
difficult, tense moments in the talks and that the next contact
between sides at the talks would be on Monday to discuss future
steps.
He said the parties "might be able to shape some different
approaches" from Saturday's meeting.
